After Babel

Harry Potter and the Magical Phone
A beloved story of the millennial generation, retold for Gen Z
 • 
Raffi Grinberg
 and 
Zach Rausch
17
November 2023
Solving the Social Dilemma: Many Paths to Social Media Reform
A guide to the laws and policies proposed around the world
 • 
Zach Rausch
 and 
Jon Haidt
52
Algorithms Hijacked My Generation. I Fear For Gen Alpha.
Freya India explains how algorithms act as conveyor belts, transporting girls to dark and extreme places
 • 
Freya India
 and 
Jon Haidt
98
Do you know where your kids go every day?
A Zoomer explains her generation’s malaise to older generations
 • 
Rikki Schlott
 and 
Jon Haidt
93
Good News For Anxious Kids (And Parents)
A simple homework project can make your child more ready to face the world.
 • 
Lenore Skenazy
32
October 2023
Suicide Rates Are up for Gen Z Across the Anglosphere, Especially for Girls
It’s not just anxiety, depression, and self-harm.
 • 
Zach Rausch
 and 
Jon Haidt
92
Here are 13 Other Explanations For The Adolescent Mental Health Crisis. None of Them Work.
Only smartphones plus social media can explain the international collapse in the early 2010s.
 • 
Jean M. Twenge
80
The Canceling of the American Mind Explains the Silence of University Leaders Last Week
The new book from Greg Lukianoff and Rikki Schlott is crucial reading
 • 
Jon Haidt
103
The Insidious Lie That We Can’t Understand Each Other
A note from Jon Haidt and an essay from Yascha Mounk about the "identity trap" that opened up in the 2010s
 • 
Yascha Mounk
51
July 2023
Play Deprivation Is A Major Cause of the Teen Mental Health Crisis
Allowing more unsupervised free play is among the most powerful and least expensive ways to bring down rates of mental illness
 • 
Jon Haidt
 and 
Peter Gray
144
June 2023
Why Haidt and Schmidt’s Proposed Social Media Reforms Are Insufficient
A former Meta product manager suggests changes that would make the reforms more effective for mitigating the coming impact of AI.
 • 
Jon Haidt
 and 
Ravi Iyer
108
Yes, We Do Know Social Media Isn’t Safe for Kids
What the Washington Post editorial board got wrong about the research
 • 
Jean M. Twenge
59
