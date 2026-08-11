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Does Early Access to Social Media Harm Later Learning? New Evidence from Italy
Students who got social media accounts by age 12 progressed less than those who waited until age 14
Aug 11
•
Marco Gui
and
Giovanni Abbiati
131
32
28
July 2026
Australia’s Social Media Policy Is Succeeding
Here’s what the critics are missing.
Jul 27
•
Ravi Iyer
,
Jon Haidt
, and
Zach Rausch
283
38
55
Why Did We Let Big Tech Take Over Education?
Sophie Winkleman lays out the damage from the screen-based school day and shows how to roll it back.
Jul 13
•
Sophie Winkleman
345
60
69
What Does a 13-Year-Old See on Snapchat in a Normal Week?
Two new studies show that kids and teens frequently encounter graphic violence, sexual content, and adult strangers on the app.
Jul 8
•
Brooke Istook
321
34
70
Teen Girls’ Suicide Rates Are Rising In Many Countries Around The World
New analyses from Europe, Japan, and South Korea show increases that in many cases began before COVID.
Jul 2
•
Jean M. Twenge
210
38
25
June 2026
Limbic Capitalism Has Been Driving Addiction for Hundreds of Years
A chapter from historian David Courtwright’s magnificent book, The Age of Addiction, helps us understand how we got here and what’s likely to come.
Jun 8
373
60
92
Why You Should Be a Techno-Skeptic
My most urgent TED Talk yet.
Jun 2
•
Jon Haidt
572
98
96
May 2026
Treasure Your Attention
My commencement address to the NYU Class of 2026.
May 20
•
Jon Haidt
1,683
79
335
The State of Childhood in the U.S.
A new survey of U.S. parents by the Institute for Family Studies suggests that kids are still overprotected in the real world and underprotected online.
May 14
•
Lyman Stone
,
Michael Toscano
, and
Grant J. Bailey
179
41
38
We Took Away the Phones — Now What?
How rebuilding youth community groups can restore a play-based childhood.
May 4
•
Seth Kaplan
355
70
57
April 2026
Don’t Let Big Tech Hide Behind a Rainbow Flag
Guest author Lennon Torres on why social media regulation is a prerequisite for LGBTQ safety.
Apr 17
•
Lennon Torres
208
42
29
The Case Against Social Media: Seven Lines of Evidence
Your guide to the evidence that will help decide thousands of future court cases.
Apr 9
•
Jon Haidt
and
Zach Rausch
596
76
130
© 2026 Jonathan Haidt
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