Harry Potter and the Magical Phone
A beloved story of the millennial generation, retold for Gen Z
Dec 1
•
Raffi Grinberg
and
Zach Rausch
166
November 2023
Solving the Social Dilemma: Many Paths to Social Media Reform
A guide to the laws and policies proposed around the world
Nov 28
•
Zach Rausch
and
Jon Haidt
189
Algorithms Hijacked My Generation. I Fear For Gen Alpha.
Freya India explains how algorithms act as conveyor belts, transporting girls to dark and extreme places
Nov 10
•
Freya India
and
Jon Haidt
574
Do you know where your kids go every day?
A Zoomer explains her generation’s malaise to older generations
Nov 6
•
Rikki Schlott
and
Jon Haidt
315
Good News For Anxious Kids (And Parents)
A simple homework project can make your child more ready to face the world.
Nov 2
•
Lenore Skenazy
211
October 2023
Suicide Rates Are up for Gen Z Across the Anglosphere, Especially for Girls
It’s not just anxiety, depression, and self-harm.
Oct 30
•
Zach Rausch
and
Jon Haidt
175
Here are 13 Other Explanations For The Adolescent Mental Health Crisis. None of Them Work.
Only smartphones plus social media can explain the international collapse in the early 2010s.
Oct 24
•
Jean M. Twenge
272
The Canceling of the American Mind Explains the Silence of University Leaders Last Week
The new book from Greg Lukianoff and Rikki Schlott is crucial reading
Oct 17
•
Jon Haidt
382
The Insidious Lie That We Can’t Understand Each Other
A note from Jon Haidt and an essay from Yascha Mounk about the "identity trap" that opened up in the 2010s
Oct 4
•
Yascha Mounk
276
July 2023
Play Deprivation Is A Major Cause of the Teen Mental Health Crisis
Allowing more unsupervised free play is among the most powerful and least expensive ways to bring down rates of mental illness
Jul 27
•
Jon Haidt
and
Peter Gray
391
June 2023
Why Haidt and Schmidt’s Proposed Social Media Reforms Are Insufficient
A former Meta product manager suggests changes that would make the reforms more effective for mitigating the coming impact of AI.
Jun 21
•
Jon Haidt
and
Ravi Iyer
153
Yes, We Do Know Social Media Isn’t Safe for Kids
What the Washington Post editorial board got wrong about the research
Jun 12
•
Jean M. Twenge
279
