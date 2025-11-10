After Babel

Valerie
Nov 10

I live in Texas and the state outlawed cell phones in school this year. All of my clients with high school kids - and I really mean all of them - have told me that their kids are thrilled. Apparently no one was talking to each other at lunch and other breaks, they would just sit together and play on their phones. How sad and dystopian, I’m thrilled for the change.

Jayson Fritz-Stibbe
Nov 10

The important lesson is that it’s not too late. Thank you so much for sharing the article. Go Sweden!

