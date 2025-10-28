After Babel

After Babel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerald Holland's avatar
Gerald Holland
4d

Respectfully, the Online Safety Act does not protect children at all. Anyone who thinks that is foolish, and believes the propaganda.

Children are very clever. They know what VPNs are, and often, they know a workaround or two on almost every aspect of life.

This law is a massive invasion of private citizen's privacy, and has already been shown to have data breaches from many 3rd party "verification" platforms.

So, again, respectfully, please do more research, because this reads like Government propaganda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 replies
Lior Sadeh's avatar
Lior Sadeh
4d

I just wish UK would protect children in the streets

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
93 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Haidt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture