Intro from Jon Haidt and Catherine Price:

For years, parents have asked us both for a book they could give to their kids to help them understand how tech affects their brains and lives.

So we teamed up, and we wrote it: The Amazing Generation: Your Guide to Fun and Freedom in a Screen-Filled World.We’re so excited to get it into kids’ hands.

Aimed at 9–12 year-olds — and relevant whether or not they already have smartphones or social media accounts — The Amazing Generation is a companion to The Anxious Generation, and is perfect for families to read together or for kids to read on their own.

Our goal was to inspire kids to embrace the Four Norms from The Anxious Generation for themselves.

The Four Norms:

No smartphones until at least 14 No social media until at least 16 Phone-free schools from bell to bell More responsibility, freedom, and free play in the real world

The book provides readers with a choice: they can follow the crowd and spend their teen years scrolling, or they can join the growing rebellion of young people who are deciding to limit their own exposure to addictive devices and algorithms and put their energy toward having experiences and relationships in the real world.

The book is fun to read. It’s packed with surprising facts, interactive challenges, secrets tech leaders don’t want kids to know — and includes a graphic novel by Cynthia Yuan Cheng. It’s also full of real-life stories from young adults who regret using smartphones and social media too early and want to help the next generation make better choices.

Art copyright 2025 by Cynthia Yuan Cheng

But, ultimately, the book isn’t just about what not to do. It’s a guide to living a fun and fulfilling life. At its heart is what we call The Rebels’ Code:

Art copyright 2025 by Cynthia Yuan Cheng

Our hope is that parents and educators can use the book to spark meaningful, productive conversations about tech with their kids and students, and that young readers will finish the book feeling inspired to become rebels themselves. In other words, it’s a tool for collective action by kids, families, schools, and even whole towns. We hope that you’ll share it with your own communities and family members.

The book comes out Dec. 30, but we’re thrilled to share a sneak preview with you. It’s from a section called “Secrets of the Tech Wizards.”

Here’s to helping the next generation become amazing.

—Jonathan Haidt, author of The Anxious Generation, and Catherine Price, author of How to Break Up With Your Phone

A Preview of The Amazing Generation

Excerpt from The Amazing Generation : “Secrets of the Tech Wizards”

What Kids Are Saying

Below are several thank-you notes we’ve received from real kids who have heard us talk about the book (all shared with their permission).