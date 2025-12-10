After Babel

After Babel

KurtOverley
16m

Be hyper vigilant for authorities leveraging the issue of "child safety" into requirements for digital ID.

JohnM543
5m

Echoing the concerns about this being a way to seek in more digital ID laws. Thinking of it like the patriot act after 9/11. "You want to be a Patriot, don't you? ?"

Parents need to take responsibility for raising and protecting their children, not defer to private corporations and the state

