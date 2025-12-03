After Babel

They knew. They always knew.

Remember when I told you Meta was funding "parent advocacy" groups to blame Apple and Google for problems Meta created? Remember when I explained how the Digital Childhood Alliance was taking Meta's money while refusing to hold the actual source of harm accountable (link: https://open.substack.com/pub/jessicareedkraus/p/how-meta-funded-mom-groups-teach)?

Parents, you've been played. The groups claiming to advocate for your children while taking Meta's money have been running interference for one of the most sophisticated child exploitation operations in human history. They wanted you focused on "app store accountability" while Meta turned your daughters into products for predators.

Big Tech is failing our children, and now we know Meta knew this was happening for years. What we need is real platform accountability combined with parents who refuse to hand unlimited smartphone access to children who aren't ready for it.

Stop asking app stores to fix Meta's problems.

Demand that Meta fix Meta's problems.

Better yet, take the damn phone away until these companies prove they can protect children instead of serving them up to predators for profit.

Thank you for investigating and reporting on this important issue. Meta has gone dark and dangerous. Perhaps it is time to consider shutting it down if it cannot protect children and vulnerable adults.

