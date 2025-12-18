After Babel

After Babel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Milne's avatar
Don Milne
3d

When The Anxious Generation came out, I set up a challenge to all my grandchildren that I would set up a $1,000 investment account in their name at age 13 if they agree to not get a smartphone until age 18. So far all 3 of my grandkids that are old enough have done it. Their parents are very happy too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stephen Hanmer D'Elía,JD,LCSW's avatar
Stephen Hanmer D'Elía,JD,LCSW
3d

This piece names something important: the guilt is by design.

But the guilt isn't just emotional. It's somatic. The attention economy trains the nervous system into the same defensive states that trauma produces. Parents are trying to regulate their children while their own systems are dysregulated by the same forces.

And the generational divide matters. For those of us who formed before the smartphone, this is deterioration. We had a before. For children born into the extraction apparatus, there is no before. Their baseline is a nervous system that never learned what settling feels like.

Children raised by chronically distracted adults inherit dysregulation before they inherit language. Then we hand them screens as stand-ins for the presence we ourselves struggle to sustain. It's not parental failure. It's depletion meeting design.

I wrote recently on this mechanism: "The Attention Wound: What the Attention Economy Extracts and What the Body Cannot Surrender."

https://yauguru.substack.com/p/the-attention-wound?r=217mr3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Haidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture