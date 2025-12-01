After Babel

After Babel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maz's avatar
Maz
1dEdited

What I’m curious about is the effect of phone-addicted parents on kids who are screen-free. This might sound like a contradiction, but I know many parents who realize the dangers of phone addiction because they’re addicted. Parents who are physically present but mentally and emotionally absent. Using phones to avoid the stresses of parenting. I confess to being one of these people at times. I’m 43 and didn’t even get a smart phone until I was 25. Yet, it has robbed me of so much life, so much creativity and real freedom. I often wonder what on earth I used to do with my time before my phone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
sharon’s inner monologue's avatar
sharon’s inner monologue
1d

I have followed your work for about a decade now, and I’m so thankful that you and your team are still doing this work. You are absolutely right, I’m a millennial and everyday I am reminded of the erosion that has been happening since the 2010s. The constant scrolling, the principles rooted in online logic, the commodification of everything. It is even scarier because it seems we haven’t learned from the mistakes we made with social media, we seem to be repeating the same patterns with AI. I don’t know how we’ll begin to untangle this web we’ve landed in, but I am certain that spending less time online and more time connecting with each other in real life will play a huge part. This “everything is content” “content is king” world we’re currently living in is horrifying. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that there’s a rise in fascism now with everything that’s happening. We are like Babel right now, after the destruction of the tower. I hope we’re able to turn this around. Thank you for the work you do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
87 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Haidt
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture