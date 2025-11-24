After Babel

After Babel

Crimson
"We missed the window to act early because we were in awe of these products and their potential benefits."

No, we missed the window to act because we had already accepted modern internet pornography as a staple and rite of passage in the lives of boys who had never kissed a girl. Once we rolled over on that, all was lost. You still can’t see the problem clearly. Boys have a chivalrous streak at the very age they become interested in girls, sex and romance. Now they are blasted to the back of their skulls with videos of young women having orgasms. The chivalry becomes misogyny. Watching women get exploited and violated and appear to love it, while society cheers them on is a horror beyond comprehension to a 13 year old boy.

If we had simply age-gated pornography websites, 80% of the downstream harms like sextortion, bullying, incels, the manosphere, misogynist vitriol, non-consual “nudes” and the general terrorization of girls at the hands of porn-brained boys would have been dramatically mitigated. Yet, the progressive, atheist sex-positive feminist is simply too ideologically captured to see it. My college roommate was a full-blown gooner in 2004. This is not new. Showing boys internet pornography is psychological sexual abuse of the boy consuming it to which he cannot possibly consent.

Free speech my ass. Its sexual abuse of the teen boys consuming it, and I am tired of people pretending that they are not the target market. of course they are. As admitted (bragged about) by Rachel Drucker in the NYT among others.

MommaMac's avatar
MommaMac
8d

But, Big Tech CEO’s assure us their platforms are safe🙄

