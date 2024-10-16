At After Babel, we are trying to understand what happened to kids born after 1995, around the world. We have hosted a great deal of original research by Zach Rausch and Jon Haidt (on teen mental health, social media, and international variations), Jean Twenge (on teen mental health), and David Blanchflower (on the loss of the U-shaped curve of happiness). We have also featured the work of many other academics, including Mariana Brussoni, Peter Gray, Jacqueline Nesi, Camilo Ortiz, Thomas Potrebny, and Seth Kaplan.

There is so much more we want to know! Would you like to join us in investigating a variety of research questions?

We are looking for two kinds of team members:

1) Research Assistants

Representative tasks:

Update our open-source collaborative review documents.

Make graphs from large datasets, for use in our talks and publications

Ad hoc research projects related to After Babel (e.g., write a report on how many teens are injured or killed each year from participating in TikTok challenges).

What we’re looking for:

A deep interest in psychology, mental health, and the impacts of technology on adolescents. Passion to be part of a team trying to figure out what happened to Gen Z and how to improve youth mental health.

Has taken courses in statistics and psychology (or otherwise has good quantitative skills)

Is comfortable analyzing, categorizing and critiquing academic publications

This is a paid part-time position. Click on the button below to apply.

Apply Here

2) Academic Collaborators

We are looking to develop an informal collaborative of academics who are already studying issues related to the impact of digital technology on children and adolescents. We are often presented with research opportunities that we cannot take, such as the possibility of running experiments in schools or networks of schools, or funders who want someone to study a particular question. Thus far we’ve not had the capacity to take on these projects, but we’d like to have a network of collaborators that we could share these opportunities with. We’re particularly hoping to find researchers interested in the play-and-independence parts of the story about youth mental health. If you are interested in collaborating with us, please email Zach Rausch: zach@anxiousgeneration.com with the nature of your interest.

