After Babel

After Babel

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Emily Thomas's avatar
Emily Thomas
Oct 5

Thank you all for your tireless work in this space! We, the parents, are grateful!

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Ruth Gaskovski's avatar
Ruth Gaskovski
Oct 5

Fantastic work in collecting your extensive research and making is easily accessible! I'm currently working on a post, "A Guide to the future, in alphabetical order", and will definitely be sharing your great new resource collection with readers. Thanks again for your years of dedicated work!

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