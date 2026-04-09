After Babel

After Babel

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Starlike Universe's avatar
Starlike Universe
3h

Thank you for your pioneering, fearless leadership. I get such hope from your work.

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LB - The Happy Underachiever's avatar
LB - The Happy Underachiever
3h

When my son was an infant - Victoria Dunckley's book "Reset your Child's Brain" changed my life - and the one line from that book that I keep in my mind is "I would rather have someone give my young child a cigarette than a screen device."

The idea is that both can be extremely addictive and both hijack brain development. But the device is acceptable to be seen with in public as a child so the habit is almost nurtured. Whereas a 7 yr old with a cigarette will be highly discouraged and shamed. It takes more effort to create a smoking habit than a screen habit.

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