Denise Champney
3h

As a school based SLP for over 25 years, I have witnessed this trend first hand. I work directly with lower performing students and frustratingly watch how their learning is impacted when they are handed a chromebook. This technology creates another barrier to their learning. For example, with the ease of tech, these children are given academic accommodations (i.e. typing rather than writing, speech to text, audio versions of texts and so on) without being provided adequate opportunities to fully develop those skills. While accommodations are important at times, technology has allowed these tools to be used excessively and I would argue reduces the opportunity for children to develop these skills. How can we truly measure the missed opportunities a child with dyslexia has to develop their reading skills when they always have the ability to listen to a story or math problem because it is presented on a screen? How can we accurately measure how giving a child with ADHD a device that is designed to rob their attention and expect them to learn to their fullest potential? How can we expect children with fine motor weaknesses to develop their skills when they are always allowed to type rather than write? Our current education system is so focused on gathering data through progress monitoring using a computer that children who are struggling learners will continue to fall further behind. Add AI to the mix and this gap will grow even wider.

Christos Raxiotis
2h

This is a theory and im biased, but i assume when the educational system focuses on political activism, it is up to single undividuals to learn stuff themselves with extra effort, therefor inequality exacerbates

