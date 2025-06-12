After Babel

After Babel

Aspasia
2d

The parents were right…but also, who put the damn phones in these kids’ hands?

Parents need to take responsibility for their role in this catastrophe. Kids weren’t born with phones in their hands. Parents put them there. Kids can’t buy their first phone at age 10, 12, or even 16. Parents have to do that for them.

Roman S Shapoval
2d

The phones have two subtle mind control techniques at play:

1 - They work through a hypnosis effect of "narrowing the gaze" onto a small area.

2 - Magnetic fields put the brain into a trance-induced alpha state.

I love the title of the poem, and the soul behind it. AI can't compete.

