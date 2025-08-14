After Babel

Ruth Gaskovski
12h

We need to be fully present for children if they are to avoid the abyss of artificial intimacy. Are we there for them?

Manipulating the psychological and emotional growth of youth is abuse. Children and youth need deep, real-life connections with their parents, family, and friends in order to experience the friction of healthy relationships. Yet when everyone around a child is absent or distracted, an AI agent that will listen, empathize, and "care" becomes irresistible.

I clearly remember the advice of an elderly woman whom I encountered while going for a walk with our infant daughter nearly twenty years ago. She said: Be sure that you are there for her when she comes home from school, that is when they want to talk, if you miss this moment you will not hear what matters to her.

We still take time with our kids (13, 17,19) when they come home, even if it’s late in the evening, to debrief the day. These are deeply bonding conversations about activities, relationships, challenges, conflict, resolutions, theology, and what matters in their lives.

Who would they share this with if no one is there to listen to them?

Mark D Rego, MD
11h

The presence of human-like chat bots is only part of the equation. The article opens with the quotation from a student, “I don’t think anyone has ever paid such pure attention to me and my thinking and my questions… ever.” That is a sad commentary. I understand that AI is a 24/7 modality with frictionless interactions. It might be interesting to ask students what kinds of conversations with peers or adults they have had. Has anyone been very interested in their thoughts and feelings? Shown unconditional positive regard? Been concerned and checked back in with them (something bots do not yet do)? I know it is not this simple but there are many ways in which we are failing each other and tech can just waltz right into that gap.

