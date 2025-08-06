After Babel

Jud Heugel MD
1d

As a pediatrician working primarily in health technology startups and also continuing to care for families, I really appreciated this article and agreed with so many of the sentiments, especially the call for AI companions to be created in an evidence-based, clinically-informed manner, rather than a social platform play. However, one fundamental aspect was missing in the intro from this important piece of writing: there are simply not enough professionals to have the human conversations required to tend to the mental health of our children, many in crisis or borderline crisis.

Whenever I'm in clinic and refer a patient for counseling (that is pretty much every single day for the current general pediatrician or PCP who cares for kids full time), I do it with a sense of slight shame, knowing that, realistically, that child will not talk with a professional for many weeks to months, and that's only if they have the financial means. The system for mental health care of our children is broken, and there is space for real growth to help meet the needs of our kids in an age appropriate, evidenced-based, technology-driven and genuinely caring way. Thank you so much for writing this.

9 replies
Ruth Gaskovski
1dEdited

Thanks for this excellent, well-researched wake-up call Mandy. We've learned how social media and a phone-based life have created massive mental health problems and an “anxious generation”. Now we are diving headlong into another societal experiment with AI.

I was heartened to read that your recommendations not only rested on need for regulations, but for parents to take the lead in protecting their children from profit-driven mind manipulation.

1 reply
44 more comments...

