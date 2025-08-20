After Babel

After Babel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzie's avatar
Suzie
3d

This constant focus by Big Tech Targeting kids has got to stop.

These bot “friends” are nothing more than “soul mining operations”, tricking kids into divulging and sharing their most intimate personal details and using that data to manipulate them and others. It is diabolical.

It is horrific in every sense of the word.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ruth Gaskovski's avatar
Ruth Gaskovski
3d

Not only do we have to learn from the mistakes we have made with social media, but we have to start being present. We cannot rely on companies and regulatory bodies to prevent a mental health disaster. Are we there for our children and teens, in person, without constant distractions? Are we there for our friends, face-to-face? The more we communicate via screens with real people, the easier it will be to fall into the abyss of synthetic friendships that will leave us hollow and very alone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Haidt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture