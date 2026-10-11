After Babel

After Babel

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Jessica Rios's avatar
Jessica Rios
3d

Deep thanks to Frances Haugen for truth telling that benefits countless children, and supports their parents (including mothers like me) to make the case for their wellbeing without seeming like we’re being overprotective and crazy. 😔🩵

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Elizabeth McKoy's avatar
Elizabeth McKoy
3d

LOVED the movie- and truly needed to hear how the power of one brave human can make a difference. She didn't "brake" META but she disrupted the way we perceive the social media giants.

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