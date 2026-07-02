After Babel

After Babel

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Dr Kevin Rigley's avatar
Dr Kevin Rigley
4d

Thank you for bringing together the international data. I agree that the rise in suicide among adolescent girls deserves serious attention. The evidence increasingly suggests this is not simply an American phenomenon.

Where I think we need to be careful is the step from an international trend to an international cause.

The figures demonstrate that something has changed for younger cohorts. They do not tell us what that change is.

For example, the Japanese data are particularly interesting. Female suicide rates appear to decline until around 2016 before reversing sharply. That raises questions about timing and mechanism that deserve investigation rather than assumption.

More fundamentally, I wonder whether we are asking the wrong question.

Instead of asking, "What is social media doing to children?", perhaps we should also ask, "What makes some children vulnerable to social media in the first place?"

Adolescence has always involved comparison, status, rejection, belonging and uncertainty. Social media may have industrialised those experiences, making them continuous, measurable and inescapable. But that is different from saying it created the underlying vulnerability.

If social media is primarily exploiting vulnerability rather than creating it, the implications are profound.

Removing social media may reduce one source of harm, but it does not necessarily make young people more resilient. AI will almost certainly become even better at identifying and exploiting individual vulnerabilities.

That suggests our long-term challenge is not simply to protect children from technology, but to prepare them for a world increasingly designed to manipulate attention, emotion and behaviour.

Perhaps the more important question is not, "How do we regulate social media?" but "What kind of human beings should childhood be developing?"

If we get childhood right—secure relationships, sleep, movement, autonomy, curiosity, emotional regulation and critical thinking—we may find that social media becomes less able to exploit the vulnerabilities that concern us all.

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A.B. King's avatar
A.B. King
4d

There's a correlation with the uptick in prescriptions of psych drugs that have suicidality as a side effect. Must be examined in order to get the full picture.

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