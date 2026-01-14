After Babel

After Babel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hansard Files's avatar
Hansard Files
11h

The details on "Project Mercury" are particularly striking when you look at the transcripts from Ottawa. During the House Heritage Committee hearings for the Online Harms Act (Bill C-63), tech representatives repeatedly told MPs that the science linking platforms to mental health issues was inconclusive. We now know their internal data confirmed the link years ago. It is frustrating to see the "correlation isn't causation" defense used to stall Canadian legislation when their own researchers had already settled the debate.

Reply
Share
Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
10h

We don’t need to wait another ten years of playing it safe while kids pay the price right now. This wasn’t some careful test; it was a huge, uncontrolled experiment on kids, and the signs are clear. Anxiety, depression, bullying, exploitation, and attention issues didn’t just pop up out of nowhere. They’re linked directly to smartphones and social media becoming a normal part of childhood.

Waiting for perfect agreement is a luxury parents and governments can’t afford. When the danger is obvious, responsible leaders step up. Australia raising the minimum age isn’t overreacting; it’s basic risk management.

We already see improvements when phones are taken out of classrooms. Extending that to early teens makes sense. Less social media means fewer predators, less humiliation, and more space for kids to live and learn in the real world.

The experiment failed. It’s time to end it instead of pretending to be neutral while another generation suffers the consequences.

Reply
Share
2 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Haidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture