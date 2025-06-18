After Babel

Jackson
1h

Repeating a sentiment I've shared elsewhere.

Absent a different legislative structure (hard to imagine here in the US), going forward I will any treat digital technology for me and my kids like a medical intervention: avoid it as much as possible unless I have very good reason to think its benefits outweigh its harms. This includes backing away from technology we'd previously adopted that doesn't meet this standard. No more giving it the benefit of the doubt first.

Examples:

- GPS while driving: Some potential concerns with privacy, inaccurate directions, and diminished ability to navigate without it, but outweighed by the usefulness of getting to places I'm not familiar with. Verdict: Avoid when not needed, but otherwise fine to use.

- Using generative AI to help make apparently "tedious" tasks easier: I see very legitimate concerns that increasingly offloading cognition to an AI will reduce people's ability to think deeply and critically over the whole of their lives, even with applied to tasks that seem unimportant in the moment. The problem becomes much more dire for children who haven't learned to think critically in the first place. Verdict: I'm open to the possibility that AI can support and enhance human cognition and well-being when used in the right way for the right things in the right amount. But until it's VERY well established what those criteria are, I am avoiding it entirely and keeping my kids away from it as much as I can.

Casper Pieters
4h

Ideally, parents are driven by instinct, psychologists by learned observation, lawyers by justice, companies by social responsibility, and legislators by social harmony. Alas, each of us fail to live up to perfection,but together we make a real mess of it and occasionally get it right. Let’s make sure we get it right this time, for the brain is likely the most complex molecular configuration in the known universe, and houses the very mechanism that helps us navigate the unknown (future).

