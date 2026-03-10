It’s 10:17 p.m and the house is finally still.

One partner is already in bed, body angled in that small, wordless way that signals come here. It isn’t necessarily sexual; it’s the end-of-the-day bid for contact after you’ve been “adulting” all day for everyone else.

The other partner slides in beside them and, without a second thought… phone out, face lit, thumb moving. A last email check. A news scan. A “real quick” look at Instagram that turns into ten minutes because the feed is designed to feel like it might deliver something important if you keep going.

Nothing dramatic happens; no yelling, slamming doors, or single, cinematic rejection that would justify a fight. But the body registers it anyway.

The partner who “turned toward” feels something so small and familiar, it’s almost embarrassing to name. A faint drop in the chest, a tightening behind the ribs. A private recalibration: I guess we’re not doing that tonight.

They might not say anything because it will sound petty and they’re exhausted. I don’t have the energy to start an argument this late, they might think. And what does it say about me that I “need attention” at 10:17 p.m. when everyone is fried, and life is relentless, and, honestly, it’s just a phone? So they swallow it, start their own numbing scroll, roll over, or ask a logistical question so the emotional request stays hidden inside something respectable.

The partner on the phone doesn’t think they are abandoning anyone. They experience themselves as decompressing; just checking one last thing, turning their brain off, and finding relief after a day of meetings, parenting, vigilance.

Two understandable experiences. One tiny injury.

Now imagine you meet a couple, and they tell you, casually, that every night a third person joins them in bed. Someone who interrupts eye contact, pulls attention away when you’re in the middle of talking, rewards withdrawal with novelty, and trains you to leave whenever intimacy starts to feel demanding. Would we call that “decompression”?

There’s no affair or secret texting. The third is social media, Slack, sports alerts, group chats, online outrage. Other people’s lives, bodies, jokes, takes — an infinite social room you can enter without the friction of an actual relationship.

As a couples practitioner, I see what smartphones are doing to relationships in my practice every day. A relationship rarely dies from one catastrophic betrayal, and most of the couples I see aren’t destroyed by a single event. They erode through tiny departures that are too frequent to ignore, in which one partner’s attention leaves the room while their body is still there. The phone is unusually good at producing this kind of erosion. It hides inside the banal, outwardly mimicking togetherness while, in reality, creating distance. In an intimate relationship, this subtle, reflexive pattern of divided attention creates thousands of small injuries that accumulate over time, eroding trust and collapsing erotic potential and emotional safety.

Attention has become a scarce resource. Where it goes, how reliably it returns, and whether your partner can find you in the fleeting yet important micro-moments that add up to connection can determine whether your relationship thrives long term.

Attention Begets (and Betrays) Intimacy

As Jonathan Haidt, Johann Hari, and Kaitlyn Regehr have argued, smartphones are reshaping our attention. This shows up in the most intimate places of ordinary life, affecting our closest relationships with our partners, kids, friends, and family members.

Intimacy researchers have agreed since the late 1980s that the core of closeness is perceived partner responsiveness; the feeling that your partner sees and understands you, and cares about what you’re going through. This intimacy is built during the mundane, forgettable moments around the house, in the car, and between meals. Decades of subsequent research have confirmed that perceived responsiveness reliably predicts relationship satisfaction, emotional intimacy, and even physical affection.

In a longitudinal study published by relationship psychologist John Gottman, couples who stayed together over the six years of the study responded to each other’s “bids for connection” (small, everyday attempts to engage) about 86% of the time. Couples who divorced responded only about 33% of the time. The researchers concluded that “The mundane and often fleeting moments that a couple experiences in their everyday lives may contribute to the health or deterioration of a relationship by serving as a foundation to major couple events such as conflict discussions and caring days.” In other words, couples’ daily investment of attention in the ordinary moments can make the difference between lasting love and its collapse.

Relationships erode through tiny departures in which one partner’s attention leaves the room while their body is still there. The phone is unusually good at producing this kind of erosion.

But modern life has made sustained attention difficult to produce. The cognitive load on adults — particularly partnered adults with children — is historically unusual. Dual-income households, information saturation, decision fatigue, and the ambient hum of perpetual availability create a chronic mental overload on a scale that previous generations didn’t face. On top of the cognitive weight, there’s the emotional labor of managing children’s feelings, maintaining competence at work, navigating extended family dynamics, and tracking the logistics of a shared life. By the time both partners land in bed at 10 p.m., their attentional budget is depleted.

Then there’s proximity. Many of us carry our phones into the places where intimacy used to live — the first minutes after waking, the walk from the car to the front door, the last stretch before sleep. A 2025 YouGov survey found that most Americans keep their phone on the bed or directly beside it at night, with younger adults more likely to sleep with the device on the mattress itself. The phone co-opts the space between partners, at the precise moments when connection used to have the best chance of happening.

All of this adds up to what we might call “phone-based adulthood,” a structural problem where cognitive saturation meets the most frictionless, ever-present relief valve ever engineered. Most people aren’t ignoring their partners out of cruelty or indifference; they’re doing it inadvertently, almost subconsciously. The phone offers stimulation, relief, and the feeling of being somewhere else. For an exhausted adult, that’s a compelling proposition. But it slowly and quietly eats away at their relationship.

The Phone-Based Adulthood

Recently, a friend of mine was sitting with his eight-year-old son, Ari, and Ari’s step-mom. She was talking to Ari, and he was half paying attention, half reading a book. My friend said, “Ari, pay attention when she’s talking.” Ari put the book down. Then my friend asked, “Was that kind?” Ari said, “No.” My friend invited him to apologize, and he did.

Something about the interaction sat wrong with my friend — it left him feeling hypocritical. The next day, he apologized to his son too, because he knows his attention is in more than one place sometimes. Then he asked Ari, “Do you ever feel like I’m distracted when we’re hanging out?” Ari nonchalantly said, “Yeah, you’re always on your phone, and it makes me feel like you don’t want to talk to me.”

My friend recoiled at the truth of this. His kid just named his hurt in a single sentence, and did it without resentment.

Adults rarely speak like this. The person who feels their partner’s attention drift to the phone doesn’t usually say, It makes me feel like you don’t want to talk to me. They often say nothing, start a fight about something else, or pick up their own phone and match the distance, but the pain is the same. The phone has trained and normalized attention-splitting, and the people closest to us — children and partners alike — are left vying for the attention of someone who is right there and somehow not.

The phone co-opts the space between partners, at the precise moments when connection used to have the best chance of happening.

Availability is not a grand romantic stance, but a repeated micro-behavior. It’s bringing your eyes up when your partner starts talking; the split-second pause before you reach for your phone; the choice to stay in the room after an awkward interaction instead of going away (literally or figuratively). But the phone-based adulthood makes this harder in two key ways:

First, it normalizes chronic partial presence. Many people now live in an “open tab” state of continuous partial attention, a term coined by sociologist Linda Stone. With a smartphone always in reach, one’s attention is constantly split between the room they’re in and the world inside the device.

Second, it creates an always-available exit from normal interpersonal friction. In relationships, friction is a necessary ingredient that allows you the opportunity to either deepen your connection or detach. Smartphones make detachment easy and instant, undercutting one of the main growth mechanisms for the relationship.

These two habitual patterns are behind more relationship strain than most couples recognize. A partner who is physically beside you but mentally gone, over and over, in the moments that used to be yours together — those small departures accumulate and create distance.

What I See Clinically

In my private practice, relationship problems that stem from phone-based adulthood show up in a few specific, recognizable ways, couple after couple.

Attention is the New Fidelity

Traditional infidelity is obvious. Someone invests secrecy, time, erotic energy, and emotional intimacy outside the partnership.

Attention infidelity is harder to identify because it’s socially sanctioned and functionally invisible. It doesn’t look like “choosing someone else”; it’s “checking something,” “unwinding,” “being informed,” “responding quickly for work.” It looks like “I’m listening, keep talking.” But what many partners experience is I cannot access you, or you don’t care.

Studies consistently link partner phone use during interactions, or “phubbing” (phone + snubbing), with lower relationship satisfaction, in part through feeling excluded and less responded to.

What intimate relationships actually need (and healthy relationships have) is not constant togetherness, but reliable access. Couples can weather enormous stress, distance, and conflict, as long as both people trust that the other is fundamentally reachable. The phone disrupts precisely this.

In a healthy relationship, the hard parts of the day get processed together, not side-by-side in silence. When the phone becomes the regulator for both nervous systems, the relationship becomes the place you rest from, not the place you recover in.

Micro-Withdrawal Replaces Overt Withdrawal

What keeps couples connected through the normal friction of life is their confidence that their bids for connection will be received. When one partner consistently withdraws by, for instance, leaving the room and refusing to engage, it undermines this essential faith.

Phone withdrawal is micro-withdrawal. Because it’s socially acceptable, some people might not even see it as impolite. It’s the downward glance your partner makes in the middle of your sentence, the half ”mmhmm” while reading, or the reflexive reach for the phone after a question that’s just a little too vulnerable.

Because it’s ambiguous (as opposed to, say, leaving a room and slamming the door), partners second-guess themselves. Am I overly sensitive? Am I controlling? Should I let them decompress? It’s been a hard day; they should be able to decompress. So they don’t bring it up.

Over time, micro-withdrawal trains both partners: The one who turns toward the other learns to stop turning, and the one who turns away learns that withdrawal is painless, unchallenged, and easy. Then couples show up in therapy saying, “We’re just not as close as we used to be.” They didn’t consciously choose distance, but it accumulated through tiny, seemingly inconsequential moments of half-presence that became a regular state.

Conflict Avoidance, Optimized

Sometimes after a tense exchange, one partner picks up their phone to “calm down.” The other experiences abandonment and escalates. The scroller feels criticized and doubles down on the frictionless exit. This is called the pursuer-distancer cycle — one of the most common dynamics in couples therapy. (Phones don’t create this cycle, but they accelerate it.)

In my office, it often looks like this:

A couple had a tiny argument about coming home late, say. One partner says, “Can we talk about what just happened?” The other says, “I can’t do this right now,” and reaches for the phone out of instinct. One thumb flick: a news headline, a reel, an endless feed. The partner who wanted to talk starts to put two and two together. You have energy for strangers and scrolling, but you don’t have energy for me. “Are you seriously doing this?” comes out sharper than intended. Now the scroller feels attacked, and within minutes, they’re arguing about the phone itself but the real pain happened when one person made a bid (“can we talk about this”) and the other shut down.

In relationships that handle conflict well, tension happens, people misunderstand each other, and by grappling with nervous system regulation, wounds, and internal dramas together, the couple finds their way through. The repair doesn’t have to be graceful; it just has to happen.

The phone short-circuits that repair rhythm by giving the distancer on-demand relief and the pursuer fuel to monitor and escalate. Because the device is always within arm’s reach, conflict doesn’t get the natural cooldown it used to when there was less stimulus available.

Erotic Friction

The mechanics of desire depend on presence. Erotic connection requires attention bandwidth and the sense that your partner is there with their attention turned toward you.

When one or both partners are habitually half absent, scrolling before bed or checking notifications when something could start to build between you, initiation can feel riskier than the ordinary vulnerability of wanting someone. So you hesitate or try, and it may not land because your partner isn’t present enough to register the bid. Over time, rejection becomes more likely, and rejection in long-term love rarely stays confined to sex — it spills into identity. Am I wanted? Am I chosen? Am I still compelling to you?

Then couples do what people always do when a topic carries shame: they stop talking about it and avoid initiating. They protect themselves. The bedroom becomes less a place for intimacy and more a reminder of the distance: two people side-by-side, absorbed in their screens while the physical closeness makes the emotional gap feel worse.

What Actually Helps: Attention Agreements

When couples try to solve the phone/attention problem with declarations (e.g. we should be more present), it often doesn’t work. Without clear agreements, “being present” becomes a vague standard that either partner can hold over the other. Moral pressure activates defensiveness, and defensiveness kills intimacy.

Instead, it helps to treat attention as a shared resource with rules, boundaries, and repair mechanisms, similar to how couples often treat money. Households have a better chance at functioning well when partners have clear agreements around how they make, save, and spend money. Attention requires the same intentional approach.

Here are three simple things you and your partner can do to create containment with phone usage and preserve (or restore) your connection to each other.

1) Build Predictable Availability (Instead of Chasing “Device-Free” Purity)

You don’t have to ban phones; you just need to focus attention during key windows.

Sit down with your partner and pick a few zones/periods of concerted, distraction-free time and make them reliable. For most couples, the highest-leverage ones are the first stretch after reunions (e.g., waking up and coming home from work) and the last stretch before sleep. If your relationship currently includes “parallel scrolling in bed,” start there. Talk to your partner about which area would make the biggest difference, and start with one. For instance, “After we come home from work, let’s take 30 minutes to do our own thing and decompress, and then spend the next hour together with our phones in another room.”

2) Tell Your Partner When You’re Leaving and When You’ll be Back

Sometimes people get overloaded and someone will check out — either intentionally or unintentionally — by picking up their phone. That’s expected and normal. Relationships survive better if withdrawal has a predictable return.

When you’re each regulated, and before you’re in the heat of the moment, make an agreement that when one of you needs to check out, you’ll name it and put a time limit on it. That’s it. The simple ritual of telling your partner you’re going and when you’ll be back makes all the difference, instead of leaving them wondering where you went while you scroll.

A return practice can be short: “I’m going to look at my phone for ten minutes to reset. Then I’m back, and I’d love to connect with you.” Then keep your commitment and actually come back within the time you identified.

3) Treat the Phone as a Symptom Before You Treat it as the Villain

If your partner is scrolling compulsively at night, the instinct is to make the phone the problem. Couples who only fight about the phone miss the pain underneath. Couples who address the pain often see the phone use drop because they’re able to solve the actual issue.

This can sound like, “I’ve noticed that when we’re both on our phones at night, I feel more alone than I want to. Can we talk about that?” Lead with your own experience, not your theory about theirs.

If you don’t decide where your attention goes, Meta, Apple, and OpenAI will decide for you. The attention economy doesn’t need your relationship to fail; it just needs your partner to be unavailable, a hundred times a day, forever.

If your relationship feels harder than it should, if you feel lonely next to someone you love, or if you keep having the same fight about attention that starts from almost nothing, the explanation might be more structural than personal. Your relationship has a third.

Rather than panic, the solution is for you and your partner to acknowledge what we’re all up against, and to establish some attention agreements. In my practice, couples who do this are often surprised at how quickly things shift. You can defend access to each other and reclaim the little moments of connection. It’s just about being intentional when it comes to your relationship’s most precious resource — your attention.