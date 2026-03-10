After Babel

After Babel

Marc Chappe
9h

Wife and I are in our 80's, and hence, had the good fortune to grow up in an analog world. We have eshewed a smart phone, but have a landline and keep a flip phone for emergencies. We have lots of books, and read aloud to each other often. We talk to each other and listen carefully.

We've been at this for nigh on 60 years.

From my perspective it's difficult to see how so many people become so ensorcelled by a device that's an attention-leech, that disengages them from others. It would seem to call for an intervention - an emergency meeting - whatever - that would wrest folks away from a device and into each other's embrace.

4 replies
na's avatar
na
9h

Wow, fascinating read how these micro-moments have such impact.

Remember a friend who was son of a busy dad that worked really hard with high cognitive load. When the son was around 20 he told his dad a joke in the car. The father started laughing and the son started crying. Later the son realized it was because his father was present for the first time in a long time.

Being present is the highest currency in a world full of distractions.

1 reply
37 more comments...

