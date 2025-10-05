After Babel

Andrew Cantarutti
It’s time for schools to support this change. They needn’t mirror the marketplace. Instead, they should be Walled Gardens that employ all we know about human flourishing — embodied connection, developmentally appropriate methods that cultivate rather than diminish attention, and the professional stewardship that meets our fiduciary responsibilities to younger generations.

It’s time that schools become the architects of the future we want, not the reactionary institutions we’ve come to expect.

https://open.substack.com/pub/walledgardenedu/p/the-disappearing-art-of-deep-learning?r=f74da&utm_medium=ios

Kayleigh Robertson, B.A.
As a survivor of Gen Z, smartphones and social media, and now a public speaker and writer about my experiences, deletion was the only way I got my mind back in 2022. I’ve been encouraging other Gen Z, and organizations like After Babel, to push for this message. Because, as I’ve mentioned before, there are a ton of us who have grown up and already lost life. Deletion of it all is the way through it, and the way to reclaim a life lost. It is the first step of what we can actually do about it, though it doesn’t end here.

