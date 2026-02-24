After Babel

After Babel

Jessica Rios
5d

My daughter is almost 13 and often tells me, after observing other parents’ permissiveness, “Mama, s/he needs to be more strict.” 🫀 Love guides my parenting; I declared it as my religion when I was 8 and I’m now 50. It informs strong boundaries with screens; she has no cell phone and very limited social media (I’d prefer none yet her father’s house has different rules). 😔 Love INCLUDES firm protection of the child. My daughter feels safe with how she is parented, and I hear a strong invitation in this essay for more of us to show our children that Love, in its vast capacity to adore & uplift & liberate them, also fiercely protects them. 🐻

David Wood
4d

I also appreciate the analysis by Jonathan and definitely agree that children need boundaries and structure with a foundation of love and attention. One fact that I think is being left out of Jonathan‘s analysis, and one, given that he is an economist, he should consider: the economics of family life. Over the past 50 years Our economy has shifted from a single wage earner being able to support a family and even buy a home, leaving one parent with more energy to invest in the children, to now either both parents are working or it’s a single parent family with that parent working. Parents are TIRED!. Providing structure and authoritative Parenting takes a lot of energy. Being tired is no excuse for not providing boundaries and controls over social media. However, it sure is easier to let your child play on an electronic device when you’re tired. The child seems happy. Maybe you feel a little guilty because you know it’s not the best thing for them but you gotta get to bed and get up the next morning and go to work. The secular trend of increased time working by parent figures in the family is completely lacking in the current analysis and I think it’s a major factor in the rise of social media use by children.

