After Babel

After Babel

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Domestic Blitz ☦️'s avatar
Domestic Blitz ☦️
May 14

I was walking to and from the local library by myself when I was 6 and 7 in the 90s, but frankly if I let my kids play at the playground across the not so busy street, in full view of my house, by themselves at that age I'd probably be arrested. I want my kids to have independence, I trust them, I totally believe our neighborhood is safe, but I do not want to end up on a police blotter. Seriously, how do we parent against the grain in a culture where strangers give me lectures for letting my 4 year old "wander too far" playing 20 yards from me on an empty beach in plain sight...

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LB - The Happy Underachiever's avatar
LB - The Happy Underachiever
May 14

Unfortunately, some of the safest neighborhoods also have the most overprotective and overbearing neighbors/HOA that constantly surveil their streets and post everything on the community social media pages.

This past weekend, my son and 2 friends went to the pond to fish, about a mile away. The pond is located by the entrance of the gated community. He told me that several cars slowed down to look at them closely. At dinner, my SIL assumed someone would post on their neighborhood page about them and checked. Surprisingly no one did...yet.

Another time, a "neighborhood watch" type of woman posts on our community crime alert pages trying to shame kids online. One of my friend's son (12 at the time) was pictured at the local grocery store by this woman claiming these kids bought drinks without paying for them and created a ruckus.

I'm not worried about kidnappers, I'm more worried about neighbors trying to get my son in trouble for harmless things and posting his face online.

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