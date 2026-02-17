After Babel

After Babel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Username37's avatar
Username37
13h

Amazing progress, thank you for all the hard work you have contributed to turn the tide.

Let’s get Chromebooks and Google Classroom out of public schools next!!

Reply
Share
Nathan J Murphy's avatar
Nathan J Murphy
13h

Such a badass thing you are doing Jon.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jon Haidt and others
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Haidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture