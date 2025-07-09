After Babel

Saoirse
2d

I live in a new build suburb in England, so there are LOTS of children around. Our next door neighbour’s kids have been in their garden every single day the weather has permitted and, yes, sometimes it’s noisy, but every time I find myself wincing at a particularly loud screech or wail (because siblings playing will always result in someone crying eventually…😅), I think of how awesome it is that they’re playing without screens for multiple hours most days. I hope that when I have kids, they’ll be as happy to play outside all the time! Noise complaints for regular life activities have become so common place, it’s really impacting our lives. Kids can’t play outside, parties and celebrations are cut off at 7pm to avoid neighbours calling the police, and music has to be played at an unnoticeable volume at all times. We are simultaneously secluded in our homes and alienated from the comfort of enjoying our own space.

Rihana
2d

The premise of this post reminds of the big issue people have with Kids being on planes. I personally am one to believe if we want our kids to be comfortably a part of society when they grow up we need to start including them from their formative years. And while the world makes one think it’s a crazy concept, I’m glad to see a post like this for a value I very much believe in.

