There was a heated debate in Amsterdam recently over whether children should be allowed to continue playing inside a neighborhood soccer cage. Some residents complained that it was too noisy and demanded the cage be reduced in size. Others argued that the noise of children playing was normal and healthy, and the case should stay as is. The case went to court, and the supporters won out. The cage stayed.

Following the decision, Amsterdam’s sports advisory council, the Sportraad, published a report stating that the sound of children playing should not be considered a nuisance. It called the noise a “natural, welcome, and unavoidable part of life,” and recommended that bylaws be changed so that “the sound of playing children was no longer a valid reason for complaint by vexed neighbours.” Doing so would help prevent playground closures due to complaints (via The Guardian).

This is welcome news to any parent. Raising kids is hard enough, but it’s even harder when you’re a parent who is trying to reduce a child’s screen time, increase their hours of outdoor play, and somehow keep them quiet at the same time. That can feel like a near impossibility, particularly in urban settings where homes are clustered near parks, and where small outdoor spaces are shared by kids of all ages.

This Is Not Just Amsterdam

Noise complaints about kids playing outdoors are becoming all too frequent. A Toronto mother received an anonymous letter telling her to “correct” her four sons for screaming and to keep them constantly supervised or take them to the park. In Vancouver, a popular playground slide was removed after neighbors complained it was too loud. In Calgary, a man installed a chirping alarm that went off every time the kids next door whooped or shouted in their own backyard. The kids’ mother told a news reporter, “I thought it was an annoying bird, and it wasn’t until we were out in the back that I realized it was when the kids were just playing.”

In Texas, a family was sued by neighbors who said the noise from their four kids playing in a backyard playhouse violated their “tranquil quality of life.” In Long Island, parents were cited for violating a noise ordinance because their daughters squealed while swimming in a pool. That summons was later dismissed, but the message was clear: your children’s joy is a problem.

Cities across North America and the UK have restricted street sports, citing noise, “probable harm,” and safety concerns. In Mississauga, Canada, officials upheld a ban on all street play. In the UK, London has more than 7,000 signs forbidding ball games across housing estates, limiting the movement and activity of an estimated half a million children, despite nearly 53% of British kids failing to meet the recommended 60 minutes of daily exercise. The list goes on.

Understanding the Trend

Several years ago, the New York Times reported on rising hostility toward child play noise in Japan. There’s even a crowdsourced website where people log complaints about “neighborhoods inhabited by stupid parents who let their children play on roads and parking lots.” Experts believe this growing intolerance reflects the country’s aging population. As one demographer put it, “fewer children makes people less accustomed to hearing the noise they naturally make,” which leads to more complaints, discourages families from having children, and reinforces a vicious cycle of demographic decline.

It’s easy to become annoyed by noise if you don’t spend time around children. When most kids are indoors, in cars, or in structured activities, and when fewer adults live near families, even ordinary sounds of outdoor play can feel disruptive.

But play is essential, and play is loud. Kids yelp, squeal, cheer, chant, and crash into things. That’s how they express joy, test boundaries, and connect with one another. Trying to suppress that energy by demanding silence or defaulting to screens is damaging.

Of course, there’s a difference between regular noisy play and gratuitous screaming, which parents should minimize. Reasonable rules are fair: no shouting early in the morning or late at night. But adults also need to recalibrate. The sound of children playing should not be treated as pollution. It is the sound of a healthy, functioning community.

Whether we want to admit it or not, many adults still cling to the old idea that “children should be seen, not heard.” That’s part of why screen-based entertainment has taken over. It’s quiet. It’s controlled. It keeps kids docile. But quiet does not mean well. A child staring at a tablet may seem calm, but it often comes at the cost of physical, emotional, and social development.

We don’t treat adult noise the same way. Leaf blowers, barking dogs, construction projects, loud music, traffic, and late-night parties are generally accepted as part of urban life. If those sounds are allowed, then children’s laughter and games should be, too.

What You Can Do

If you're a parent: Send your kids outside. Let them run, laugh, and play with others. Find other families in the neighborhood so your children aren’t the only ones outside. Teach them reasonable limits—no screaming, no super early or late play — but let them be loud, curious, and energetic. Join organizations like Block Party USA, Let Grow, and Outside Play Canada that promote social gatherings and work to normalize kids playing outdoors.

If you're a neighbor: Please don’t call the police or leave anonymous notes. If something genuinely bothers you, have a calm, respectful conversation with the parents. Chances are they’ll appreciate your honesty and work with you. And if you enjoy hearing kids outside, let the parents know. A kind word goes a long way.

If you’re a teacher or school administrator: Let kids play noisily during recess, without admonishments to keep quiet or calm down; the more energy that gets expended on the playground, the less will be carried into the classroom — or at least, that’s the hope! Advocate for the creation of play clubs, where kids can engage in raucous, energetic play in mixed-age groups before and after school.

If you’re in local government: Take Amsterdam’s lead. Make clear that play noise is not a valid reason for complaint. Create environments that encourage outdoor activity, like slower traffic, wider sidewalks, safe parks, ball-friendly spaces, and play streets. Advocate for the removal of “no ball games” signs, if they’re prevalent in your neighborhood. When cities show they value childhood, families feel it.

Let the Noise Be a Signal

Cities are shared spaces. They belong to everyone, including children. Kids shouldn’t be treated like intruders just because they’re laughing, bouncing balls, or shouting during a game of tag. They’re not being bad. They’re being kids.

Let Amsterdam’s soccer cage stand as a model for how to think differently. Let’s welcome the joyful sounds of play as proof that life is still happening out there and that the next generation is growing up strong, loud, and free.