Bob Mccain
4d

These are all great tips, but the BETTER solution is to for Congress to mandate that all pornography be available only via a PAID subscription. That would cut out 90+% of all adult pornography viewing and probably 99% of child pornography viewing. Why are we as parents and adults not demanding this??

Alan Nisbet
4dEdited

The method we used to help monitor internet access started with the router. Only recognized MAC addresses were allowed to access and use the bandwidth provided. Phones are just part of the deluge of devices available. Add into the mix WIFI enabled vibration devices and now you get a sense of what is out there.

The other rules and methods used were to review the phone/laptop usage at the end of each day, have access to all app passwords, and lock down the phone/laptop so the “user” had no administrator privileges (unable to install software or apps). Phones and laptops were not allowed to be used after 8:00 PM, left on the kitchen table at night, and homework was to be done prior to the 8:00 PM lockdown. Plus, to further dampen the workarounds, browser history collected and stored in an administrator accessible location, and a packet sniffer was deployed targeting the MAC addresses of the controlled devices. That way all was laid bare.

It may sound draconian, but this is what was used. I simply stated “All social apps, your employer, every other app you use, open WIFI locations, including everyone else on the public WIFI service you’re connected to collect and store this data, so why can’t I?” Most reading this will think it’s too much heavy lifting to implement, but that’s what it takes.

