Jessica Rosen
I got half way through. This feels like it was written by someone who has read a lot about having kids but doesn’t actually have them. Maybe very young kids, where you can still wax poetic about how you plan to parent as they grow older. Also there’s clearly immense privilege at work here. “All you need to give them is your time” is code for - at least one parent doesn’t work and does not have other responsibilities to tend to. Or “send them to overnight camp” -assumed a child willing and able t

o go (neurodivergence, anxiety, a host of other things can make that really challenging) and that a family has an extra 6-10k to provide this experience for their child. “Make a schedule for the day”- any parent who has ever tried this (probably every parent interested enough in Parenting strategies to read an article like this) knows that you put in all the work on the front end only for it to work for the first 20 minutes of the first day and that’s about it. How about a 24hr detox? A tech Shabbat. 30 days is so wildly unrealistic that I couldn’t finish reading

Lovely article and I’ll read the book and as a 100 percent single parent of a 27 year old, I suggest you leave off the platitudes re single parents and under-resourced overworked parents and parents who have no grandparents or little support to get a grandparent or a community or build one .

Do you have any idea how difficult it is to bring people like grandparents back from the dead to watch your kids and keep them off screens ? Or to suddenly beam a parent over from across the ocean to support you?

Do you have any idea how adept and skilled of a magician you must be to suddenly conjure a community network of support when every day you are just treading water to get the food on the table and get the $$ to pay the bills and get your family out of the mold infested

house or the dangerous neighborhood your kids are in?

I can’t tell you the countless parenting books I read that had amazing ideas and ways to parent but no possible way for me a single mom working and dealing with life’s other challenges to implement othem ? And the authors would add a paragraph just like you dutifully did about build the community get the grandparent over etc — it simply shows you are not underresourced and have had the good fortune through mostly as I see it the causes and conditions of life or simply put the luck of the draw to be able to do this for your kids and I’m glad for you but please no platitudes or tacked on not clearly thought out paragraph the rest of us. It just shows how clueless the author is in these other arenas of culture .

My kid now 27 has grown into a gentle, openhearted, strikingly handsome and surprising young man who is shaping his own life in ways that keep feeding him forward with wonder and $$ and connecting w amazing people that I cannot have imagined would come.

I plagued myself for all the things I could not do for him or be for him as a single mom but I forgot in large part due to cultural bias and my own class issues that I was utterly and absolutely a good enough parent and all I really did was I fiercely loved him and parented him despite

our family’s challenges — support and underresourced—love in the end is all you need it turns out that seems true. So for all the single parents and the like take heart your heart is enough even with the crazy of all the screens .

