After Babel

After Babel

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Jeff Thompson's avatar
Jeff Thompson
1d

When will this be available for older people in the early stages of cognitive decline (who are easily manipulated & have lots of credit cards)?

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Olivia Warner's avatar
Olivia Warner
1d

This is fascinating! Thanks for the in-depth breakdown of these important regulations. Would love to see the US learning from these changes.

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