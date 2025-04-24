After Babel

After Babel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.B's avatar
J.B
2d

Excellent, another book to add to my TBR!

I can't help but think about the link between conversation and reading comprehension. I have a second grader, so reading scores are always a hot topic at parent-teacher conferences and such. The Science of Reading is also gaining traction, with several great podcasts and books delving into the topic of why reading scores are falling.

I am just a parent. Not a social scientist, not an educator, but the feeling I get is that the lack of conversations is affecting reading comprehension. Conversation not only adds social value, but academic value. It's how we learn vocabulary and syntax. Conversation is also one of the many ways we learn about a topic, and can provide the frame work for deep and critical thinking about information.

I actually had this conversation with my 8 year old a few weeks ago (he's an excellent reader, but struggles socially because he is neurodivergent). We talked about how he gets frustrated when paired with a classmate for a reading assignment. We talked about how he might be a bit ahead because he doesn't play on his tablet much and he talks to me and his dad a lot, but that other kids might not have that experience at home and so don't have all the skills he has yet. He and I talk constantly, debriefing about school (another reason a content rich curriculum is preferable. Kids actually have something to talk about!), discussing our favorite concept rockets (The Sea Dragon, obviously), and talking about his feelings and emotions (he really hates making mistakes).

Unfortunately, we live in a rural area and walking down the street to visit a friend is not possible for him, but I do my best to ensure family conversations fill that gap during school breaks. This is why we have no devices at the dinner table, no tablet during short car rides (but a 3 hour ride to see the grandparents? Sure.), and we keep YouTube videos casted on the TV. Not only does this help me monitor what he's watching, and keep him from reading comments, but it also ensures we have things to talk about (how else would I know about concept rockets?).

Excellent article, I look forward to reading the book! I truly think conversation for kids is as important as dental hygiene or good nutrition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Geoff Olynyk's avatar
Geoff Olynyk
2d

I read stuff like this and it just feels so obviously true, obviously the right thing for what humans actually need… and then I contrast that to the world that the Silicon Valley accelerationists are building (especially in the US where you all let the ketamine set take over your government…) and I wonder how anyone actually wants the world where we all just interact with robots and the robots take all our jobs etc. What kind of a world is that for, you know, humans?

To steelman the SV view, I guess they’d say that the future they’re building is something akin to Fully Automated Luxury Socialism. The robots do everything and we have time to interact with people at our leisure. I think in the real world that’s not where it’s going though. The AI2027 prediction team (https://www.astralcodexten.com/p/introducing-ai-2027) in their *favourable* outcome scenario thinks the entire world economy will be controlled by 10 tech oligarchs by 2030. (The unfavourable scenario has the robots kill us all after we put them in control of all the actual factories and nuclear weapons and digital infrastructure for efficiency reasons.) And real world evidence says people are using their phones for dopamine hits, not to free up time to be off screens.

At what point does the average citizen rise up against this? It’s not going to happen in the US, your country may be beyond saving. From here in Canada, maybe we need to look to Europe for what a humanistic future can look like, instead of striving to be more like the US like we’ve done for 100 years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Haidt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture