After Babel

After Babel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Avi Chai's avatar
Avi Chai
11h

I'm 41, and it seems that the Light Phone is ideal for me (I do use the Maps App quite often).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Megan Chase's avatar
Megan Chase
12h

Just an FYI to prevent parents from making a mistake that we did! My oldest has a Pinwheel phone. We switched from Gabb bc he is really into music and wanted Spotify. We had no idea that Spotify is filled with pornographic content (and after recently adding video content things are even worse). Just putting it out there in case any other parents assume Spotify was “just music” like we did! Workaround: Your kid can get Spotify Kids. The music selection is pretty terrible and definitely directed at young children. However, there is an option for them to use your adult Spotify account, make playlists, and then add the playlists to their Spotify Kids. You have to put in a password so you can monitor what they’re adding.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Haidt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture