After Babel

After Babel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gema’s Cultural World's avatar
Gema’s Cultural World
5d

I am here to share that there is no need for so much YouTube in the classroom. I have been in and out of classrooms and see it heavily used for filler time. I.e Bluey and content that should be covered by the teacher. We can’t keep outsourcing teaching to tech!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Geoff Olynyk's avatar
Geoff Olynyk
5dEdited

Man I hope Australia goes through with this, actually enforces it, and it works and then we can copy it in Canada.

One interesting thing to watch for will be retaliation from the Trump administration.

A recent parallel example: after lobbying by the Big Tech firms, the US trade negotiators explicitly tied the proposed Canadian Digital Services Tax to the Canada-US trade discussions. Canada ended up dropping the proposed tax as a bargaining chip for more important trade issues, so the tech companies got what they wanted.

If the US tech companies think that getting kids addicted early is a big revenue driver, and the US Congress doesn’t care about that for American kids, we may see a similar thing here, where Australia is told to drop this law or face escalating trade consequences. Hopefully that doesn’t happen but after the way it’s gone for Canada lately, I’m a bit nervous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Haidt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture