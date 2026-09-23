After Babel

After Babel

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Katy Dalgleish's avatar
Katy Dalgleish
5d

This is excellent. Thank you for the data. Now, if only people in power would sit up and notice instead of blaming teachers for all of the ills in this generation of students who are going to grow up to be voting citizens.

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Dr. Brianna J. Migliore's avatar
Dr. Brianna J. Migliore
5dEdited

This piece (similar to previous ones) treats teen distress as mostly about themselves (i.e., how they look, how they compare, what's done to them). But that misses a huge part of what smartphones deliver, which is a constant, intimate view of highly distressing real-world dysfunction. Teens are watching climate catastrophes unfold, democratic backsliding around the world, unfathomable numbers of children killed in Gaza and elsewhere, children and teens killed by gun violence in their own country ... (I could go on). Why would we think they aren't affected by this?

In the Monitoring the Future data, the amount of time teens spent thinking about "social problems of the nation and world" rose substantially around 2012, particularly among liberal teen girls (the same group with the largest rise in depression). Hopelessness about the world and pessimism about the world's future also rose around the same time. And in climate surveys, a large proportion of young people are highly distressed by climate change, and many say the world is doomed.

I think it's important to consider that smartphones gave teens an intimate look at societal dysfunction, and their distress is likely an accurate and reasonable response to that dysfunction. Further, confiscating phones may help by partly blinding them to our modern societal ills, but it does nothing to address the fact that their distress is likely a direct reflection of the hypercompetitive, image-obsessed, threat-saturated, deeply dysfunctional society we live in.

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