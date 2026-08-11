After Babel

After Babel

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ElizabethAlexandrineGichora's avatar
ElizabethAlexandrineGichora
21h

Ultimately it’s upon the family to restrict access and passwords.

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Mike Males's avatar
Mike Males
21hEdited

These are yet more examples of many hundreds of dubious studies that claim social media and smartphones harm children and teenagers in various ways, from depression to sleeplessness to poor academic performance, suicide, etc., that fail to control for crucial family variables such as violence, psychological abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, mental health problems, criminal behavior, etc., by their parents and household adults. Failing to control for parental/adult abuses and troubles is like studying lung cancer causes while failing to include cigarette smoking.

The CDC's 2021 and 2023 YRB surveys are among the few that do include the key variables of parental abuses and troubles, and these surveys and studies consistently show two major results: compared to teens from healthier families, (1) teens who suffer parental/adult abuses and family troubles are far more likely to have mental health, academic, etc., problems, and (2) teens who are abused and/or have violent, addicted, mentally troubled parents and adults in their homes are much more likely to use social media.

We don't have good measures of family abuse trends, but we do know that drug/alcohol deaths and ER cases rose sharply among parent-age adults during the 2010s, when teens' mental health problems rose. The 2021 and 2023 CDC surveys show 30% of teens grow up with parents and household adults who abuse alcohol/drugs, and one-third with parents who are "severely" mentally troubled and/or violent. Girls and LGBTQ teens report more family abuses and problems, along with poorer mental health.

It is very possible that the simple, usually weak correlation between teens' social media/smartphone use and poorer mental health, suicidality, lack of sleep, cognitive issues, academics, etc., is a false correlation resulting from these problems' connection to family abuses. That issue needs rigorous examination rather than simply being ignored, especially before we rush to ban and restrict teens' social media use.

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