After Babel

After Babel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Olynyk's avatar
Geoff Olynyk
1dEdited

What have we done … I mean I knew it was bad but this article lays it out starkly.

More and more, I think our human brains, evolved for small villages and embodied interactions, just really can’t handle what technology can do. The internet plus smartphones plus unbridled unregulated capitalism in tech (social media, online gambling, porn, etc.) is killing society. Really, killing it. The glue of social ties and everything humans do to create a good life is being corroded by the acid of these technologies.

I don’t know how to go forward. More and more, I want to move somewhere that just doesn’t allow any of this, free speech be damned. (And I’m in Canada where we’re not even as libertarian on this stuff as the USA … but even here tech is destroying society)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andy in TX's avatar
Andy in TX
1d

This is a compelling account of the problem but the solutions need a lot of work. As a lawyer/law professor, I want to press for getting much more specific. The piece says:

"To that end, states should ban the most dangerous form of online gambling: online casino games. They should also take action against unlicensed or semi-legal operators and much more aggressively fine companies that fail to comply with regulations. And states should set up guardrails around sports betting. Ad restrictions — which have become common in other countries — could slow the normalization of gambling. States that have not yet legalized online gambling should carefully weigh the trade-offs."

1) How do states "ban the most dangerous form of online gambling: online casino games"? These will exist on servers in places that don't physically exist in a state. How do you force another country to change its rules to block US gamblers? How does a state force Mastercard etc to block US issued credit cards from being used for purchases in that country? These are really hard things to do even at the federal level, but seem to me to be next to impossible for states to do. There is a bit of an opening now that the SCT has upheld Texas' age verification requirement for porn sites -- but that isn't a full ban. It's easy to say "ban something", it is much harder to come up with exactly how you'd do that.

2) How are states going to "take action" against online gambling companies in foreign countries? That's where there "semi-legal" and "unlicensed" operators and companies that aren't complying with regulations will be. This is hard.

3) How are ad restrictions going to be squared with the 1st Amendment? That applies to commercial speech as well as political speech (albeit in a somewhat different way). Be specific about exactly what measures might help.

4) There are lots of bad things that happen in the world. In dealing with minors, states have much more room to operate than in dealing with adults. But minors tend to be really good at circumventing restrictions adults put into place to stop them from accessing online resources. Given states' limited resources, how high a priority is this compared to, say, putting more police on the street, paying for more health care for the indigent, funding schools, etc. It is important to identify a problem (as this piece does well) but we also need a conversation about the relative importance of problems to justify allocating our limited resources to it instead of to something else. And that requires talking about costs and benefits - all of these ideas are going to increase the friction in engaging in online gaming and so reduce the problem, but they aren't going to eliminate it. We need some conversation about how many resources get devoted to this compared to other things that are also pressing (education, health care, highway infrastructure, etc.)

I don't mean to be overcritical of this well-written and thoughtful piece, but it is important to at least address the tradeoffs involved if solutions are going to be proposed and to be much more specific about what those solutions are going to look like in the real world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Haidt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture