After Babel

After Babel

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Geoff Olynyk's avatar
Geoff Olynyk
1d

I can’t be the only one who reads both this blog and some of the deeply-in-the-heart-of-AI ones like Astral Codex Ten.

What many of the true AI believers in SF/Silicon Valley think about education is actually scarier even than “screens help kids learn” or “jobs are all screen based anyway”. For many of them, they think that AI is a superhuman form of life that will soon (like, before 2030) take over most thinking and once AI itself designs better robots, most real world jobs too.

Half of them then think that humanity is cooked and the robots will kill us, and half think we’ll be kept as kind of like primates in a zoo. No need to learn to think or write or anything because what’ll be the point? The artificial superintelligence will do all of it better and faster anyway.

Even the tech-industry folks who don’t go this far still believe that little armies of AI agents will do all our thinking for us and take all actions, write your emails, etc. Also common is a belief that the thing to do is to become part of the capital-owning class as soon as possible since AI will supercharge wealth polarization even more than it already is.

All of which is to say — these people do not have our children’s best interests at heart. It all needs to be out of schools as soon as possible. More broadly: Our thinking is what makes us human. If we outsource that, what’s the point? (No wonder they don’t care about schools. They’ve given up on the future of the species, many of them.)

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Jeff Peyton's avatar
Jeff Peyton
1d

When you pull back the curtain of the screen, you are still left with a learning culture that has learned how not to learn. The learning culture is, and has always been, play deprived. That's why the temperament of young people is conditioned to gravitate towards the shiny things, the low-hanging fruit in the lives of everyone these days. The learning culture is a vacuum, a terrain of depleted soil where conversation could thrive if play propelled the classroom ecosystem the way it propels human intelligence. Play as a force of nature needs to be fully present in the hands and hearts of all the participants. An infrastructure composed of play -based communication is called for to make play central to the learning culture.

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