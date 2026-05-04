After Babel

After Babel

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Phone Free Will's avatar
Phone Free Will
1d

Very sorry to read that Scouting is seeing such tough times in America.

I'm in the UK, and as well as being an anti-phone obsessive (as you might gather from the title of my Substack!), I also volunteer as a Scoutleader. The groups here remain incredibly popular, but as you might expect, are experiencing a shortage of volunteers.

Scouts is special. Many kids here have a packed schedule of other classes, mostly sports and dance. But they are heavily adult-led and over-organised in my opinion. Scouts stand out in valuing autonomy, trust in kids and a cheerfully freeform structure. Great to hear it championed.

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James Kirchner's avatar
James Kirchner
1d

The lack of informal play groups is largely caused by the design of American neighborhoods built over the past half century, which are not walkable or bikable. Children who grow up in near suburbs built in the 1920s or before can just run around to each other's houses and play in the neighborhood, provided their parents aren't too paranoid. Kids in the exurbs can't go anywhere unless their parents agree to drive them there.

A relative worked with a Ukrainian woman who, with her husband, brought their two children over from Ukraine a few years before the war started. The 15-year-old girl became furiously rebellious and wanted to be sent back to her grandmother in Ukraine. Since I had lived in a similar country for a few years, my relative asked me if I had any idea what the girl's problem was. My educated guess was that in Ukraine she probably had free run of her town from age 5 on, even riding the bus, as I saw among kids where I lived. Then, at just the age where she is trying to gain still more independence, she's moved to an American exurb where she can't go anywhere unless her parents agreed to drive her.

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