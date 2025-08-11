After Babel

After Babel

Iuval Clejan
3d

Kids emulate adults, not just other kids. If in-person culture is mostly dead in the US, they will emulate the adults being online. We need to reboot our culture, so adults have reasons to be together in person, not just in churches and workplaces. Discussion/reading groups, folk dances, music jams, festivals, presentations by people about topics they are passionate about, and other civic clubs for example. Maybe even good old fashioned economic interdependence, where people make and do stuff for each other around them, instead of getting it and giving it to abstract and far away institutions. If the only glue we have is our children and believing absurd dogmas (which is what costly signaling requires), then online zombie culture will always win.

Tim Walsh
3d

Thank you so much for your continued effort to inform parents. It's often the kids that get the blame, but it's not their fault they're being bubble wrapped. Risky Play = Resiliency.

