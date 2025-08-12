After Babel

After Babel

Discussion about this post

Sandi
2d

This is genius and generous providing educational institutions with an adaptable format! Congratulations on being change makers!

EHC
2d

I like this idea!

As someone who works at a middle school... I think if you want this to be widely adopted by schools, you will need to make the process much more streamlined and straightforward.

I think I am unusually well-equipped to understand and implement a study like this, for a middle school teacher. I was enthusiastic about the idea of doing a study like this. Looking at the details of your implementation guide, however, I think doing analysis on this data looks like a whole lot of work for people who already have demanding full-time jobs.

I think if you can provide digital forms for a school to get different stakeholders to fill out, and then provide them with digestible results, that would be a realistic ask. Or possibly the test administrator agrees to meet twice with the Stanford researchers, once beforehand to discuss implementation and once afterwards to discuss results?

I say this with abundant sympathy as a person who is frequently in the position of trying to get other people to do interesting and useful things and being told that they are too complicated.

