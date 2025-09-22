After Babel

Steve Lawrence
11h

Sports like soccer are popular, not "free play" but probably good. But I've noticed a big difference is that today parents and friends abound at matches. I'm not sure this is good. Kids may feel pressure, become anxious. When I was a kid parents were absent; perhaps a blessing?

Brooke
7h

This topic feels so clear to me, and I struggle to understand why there’s so much back-and-forth debate. Almost every natural human behaviour and trait has been subverted in modern times, and changes to play, education, and parenting are among the clearest examples.

The genus Homo has existed for 2.5 million years; Homo sapiens for around 300,000. These are our ancestors—and we are them. Our instincts and behaviours were crafted across these immense spans of time. Take eating habits: for most of human history, food was scarce and unpredictable. Sweet fruits signalled quick energy, and fatty foods meant dense, long-term fuel. We evolved to crave them because those who did were more likely to survive lean times. In today’s world of supermarket shelves and processed abundance, those same cravings are maladaptive, leading to obesity and chronic disease.

Or consider socialisation. In small groups, survival depended on constant cooperation—sharing food, caring for children, defending against threats, and passing on skills. Isolation wasn’t just unpleasant; it was dangerous. Humans evolved to feel safest and most fulfilled when embedded in community. Yet modern life has fractured those bonds. We live in nuclear households, separated from extended families and neighbours, and technology fills the void with shallow digital substitutes that don’t satisfy the underlying need.

For nearly our entire 2.5-million-year lineage, humans lived in small, interdependent groups closely tied to the rhythms of nature. Survival depended on cooperation, shared resources, and social bonds. Children grew through free, unstructured play alongside both peers and adults; there was no rigid line between “child play” and “adult work.” Elders remained part of the group, offering wisdom and care, not pushed aside into “retirement” homes. Parents weren’t left isolated either—child-rearing was a communal responsibility, not outsourced to strangers. At all times, people of every age lived, worked, and played together. Nudity and sexuality, too, were woven into life as ordinary realities, not as sources of repression or taboo.

By contrast, the agrarian revolution just 12,000 years ago—barely 0.5% of our history—upended this way of being. Humans shifted from communal living to nuclear families, from sharing to ownership. Even wives and children became possessions. With that came hierarchy, paternity, chastity, and repression. These imposed morals profoundly damaged human nature, and in many ways lie at the root of the problems modern societies face.

Today, children are rarely allowed unsupervised freedom. Adults outside the family are treated with suspicion. Elders are shut away. Nakedness is taboo. And repression has bred distortions such as pornography, where natural instincts are commodified and twisted. Meanwhile, our obsession with economic growth has thrown technology and society into overdrive. Emotional gaps in children—once filled by play, socialisation, and community—are now plugged by devices and platforms that amplify isolation, polarisation, and disconnection.

Writers here and people like Peter Gray are right to call out the importance of play and education. But these are symptoms. The deeper issue is that modern humans have severed themselves from the nature that shaped us. Re-aligning with that truth is uncomfortable, but without it, every reform will be a patch rather than a cure.

What if we were willing to look back across that 2.5 million-year lineage and admit how far we’ve drifted? What if we dared to rebuild not just play, but life itself, around the communal, free, and natural foundations that actually made us human?

© 2025 Jonathan Haidt
