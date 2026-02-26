After Babel

As a retired teacher, I feel I can attest to who benefits from a technology driven education. The teachers and the administration are under pressure to constantly provide progress data. When students' work is primarily on their computers, that can be achieved. It doesn't benefit the student but it reduces the workload of faculty. Education has devolved into statistical data and is no longer about creating a classroom of lifelong learners. It resembles an assembly line with machines creating identical models, only these are people, not automobiles.

The article is correct about one point: “no product-specific causal proof of harm” can serve as a convenient corporate standard when products evolve faster than research cycles. The problem arises in what it does next. It uses that procedural point to justify a substantive leap: from a specific type of social media risk (appearance manipulation, social comparison, engagement incentives) to a broad, catch-all category called “EdTech,” and then it treats that category as if it’s one exposure with a single mechanism.

“EdTech” is not a single entity. It encompasses calculators, audiobooks, text-to-speech, classroom projectors, learning management systems, adaptive tutoring, and high-stakes online testing. Some of these ease the learning process; some replace learning; some are neutral; and some can be harmful depending on age, usage, and what they substitute. If calculators are considered “technology in classrooms” (which they are), then the argument cannot simply be that “technology is damaging.” The real argument is that certain technologies, when used at developmental stages, in specific ways, can produce trade-offs. This is a different claim—one that needs definition and clarity.

The Utah NAEP story is presented as a “structural break” beginning around the introduction of a computerised assessment system. Even if the trendline description is accurate, the causal suggestion is not justified. A correlation between a statewide testing shift and later NAEP slopes does not identify the mechanism, and it does not distinguish school technology from the many other simultaneous changes that plausibly affect reading and maths: smartphones and social media saturation outside school, changes in reading habits, curriculum and standards adjustments, demographic change, teacher labour market dynamics, pandemic aftershocks beyond a single test year, and simple regression-to-the-mean after decades of improvement. If the claim is “classroom devices and platforms caused the decline,” you need evidence of exposure (time-on-device), substitution (what instruction was displaced), and a plausible pathway (attention fragmentation, reduced reading volume, reduced handwriting, weaker teacher-led instruction), ideally tested across multiple jurisdictions with appropriate controls. Without that, “converging evidence” is a rhetorical label applied to an under-specified hypothesis.

The ethics argument is also being used too broadly. It’s true that you often cannot run long, high-risk randomised trials in children. But that doesn’t justify collapsing categories and regulating by insinuation. Ethical limits should push policymakers toward better observational designs, clearer definitions, transparent procurement standards, and staged rollouts with measurable outcomes—not toward treating “digital” as the hazard.

If the author wants a defensible policy stance, it’s available without overreach. Shift the responsibility to vendors and districts to demonstrate durable, replicable benefits for instructional platforms before scaling. Require evaluations that measure not only short-term engagement but also learning transfer and retention. Limit entertainment-style features in student-facing products. Age-gate and minimise devices in early primary education where foundational skills are being automated internally. Protect time for reading, handwriting, and sustained attention. Maintain proven “utility tech” (calculators at the appropriate stage, accessibility tools like text-to-speech, assistive communication) precisely because the goal is learning, not a war on tools.

The article’s strongest point is opportunity cost. If districts spend heavily on platforms that don’t outperform well-implemented analogue instruction, that’s a serious policy failure. But “we wasted money” is not the same claim as “technology is damaging,” and it shouldn’t be conflated into one. A serious debate about schooling needs to discuss specifics: which tool, which age group, which dosage, what is being replaced, how it is measured, and compared to what alternative.

