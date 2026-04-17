After Babel

After Babel

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Janis Farmer's avatar
Janis Farmer
3h

where else do you get 17 chances to stop doing harm? makes me very angry...

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Steve Johs's avatar
Steve Johs
2h

Not trying to hijack this thread, but in my research, I'm seeing so much of this same concern and responses and feel like we're doing a lot to help but maybe missing the "real incentive" and "money maker" of these big tech companies and are just fighting on their left flank, rather than surrounding them.

I agree with this and all that this stack is trying to accomplish. My opinion is that this is going to follow the same pattern as what we saw during and after the industrial revolution.

Change is good, necessary, and I want everyone to feel safe and have the ability to use social media as a supporting and positive community, if they so choose. (Age Appropriate).

As you said, these big companies are already adjusting, spinning messages, appealing lawsuits, and will use political influence and spend billions of dollars so that yes, changes around the edges look like progress, but the core part of the system that is their cash cow, will not change.

I write about this briefly in this short article, and more extensively in my book.

https://stayingoriented.substack.com/p/weve-seen-this-pattern-before-were?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=post%20viewer

Chapter 9 of my book goes into much more detail of the comparison of the Digital and Industrial revolution, and what is likely to happen over the next couple of decades. Chapter 6 of my book goes into detail of how AI chatbots, and AI integration into social media is taking all of this to the next level that is just beginning to be understood.

My articles and books aren't disagreeing with anything Jon Haidt and this stack are writing about, if anything, I hope I'm adding an additional layer to it all.

https://a.co/d/00vDN2wd

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