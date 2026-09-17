After Babel

After Babel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dida's avatar
Dida
Sep 17

I would suspect that just examining the use of smartphones by the students is insufficient to explain the results, because it misses other critical factors. As the post alludes to, but doesn’t explore, the use of individual screens (laptops, tablets) in class must surely be important, not just if kids watch Tik Tok on them, but because gamified learning platforms emulate the social media experience by design. Furthermore, teachers nowadays rely on short videos to teach, replacing their natural spoken explanation with visual elements drawn on the blackboard. Finally, surely there must be an enormous impact that screen-addicted parents have on their children, which is completely ignored by these studies and (only instinctively) I’d say may dominate the effects completely. Only studying the whole picture will probably reveal how harmful this new world is to human knowledge, deep thought and critical thinking. Unfortunately designing studies to address this seems extremely challenging, but I think highly worth the effort.

Reply
Share
Mitch Keamy's avatar
Mitch Keamy
Sep 17

Lots of science. Something I'm sure of; phone free schools work. I'm 73. School had no phones. Engineering school had slide rules. We built rockets, vaccines, and a more just society (for a while, anyway.) Are things better than that now? Certainly more powerful tools.

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Haidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture