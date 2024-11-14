This is a repost from Techno Sapiens, the excellent Substack by Dr. Jacqueline Nesi, Clinical Psychologist and Professor at Brown University. We are always looking for good advice for parents who want to implement the fourth norm: far more independence, free play, and responsibility in the real world.

For more from Jackie, explore her other posts on After Babel, where she reviews evidence behind phone bans in schools and, along with

, offers

.

– Zach Rausch

I am a psychologist who studies the impact of technology use on kids. I’m also a mom to a three-year-old and one-year-old. And I live in the Northeastern U.S., where the end of Daylight Saving Time means the start of a cold, dark winter.

These facts recently led me to a different kind of research question for my Substack, Techno Sapiens: how exactly is one supposed to entertain young children in the (dark, cold, neverending) hours between 4pm and bedtime? Well, I’m happy to report that I have now tackled this question with the rigor and intensity of an NIH-funded research project. I solicited initial data from my readers. I scoured the Internet, including Reddit threads like this one and this one. I did some pilot testing in my own home. And now, I’m ready to share the results with all of you.

My criteria for this list of activities were as follows:

Appropriate for younger children. This list skews toward the toddler and preschool age range, but many activities would work with slightly older kids, too.

Can be orchestrated by an average (tired) person. Many crafts were eliminated due to complexity, the need for advanced planning, or annoying-to-clean-up ingredients.

Do not involve screens. Let me be clear: there’s nothing inherently wrong with screens! In fact, those dark, cold, pre-bedtime hours, when we’re also trying to prep dinner, finish work, or just make it through the day, can be great for screen time. I, personally, spend most of my workdays staring at a laptop, so when I’m not working, I’m often looking to do something less screen-heavy with my kids. Hence this list.

Okay, let’s get to it!

Screen-free activities to get you through the winter

There is a lot here, so I recommend saving this post to revisit as needed. I’ve broken down the list into thematic categories because I couldn’t help myself.

Activities to get outside

This was the primary suggestion I came across. No matter the weather, the darkness, the kids’ protests: just get outside. Some supplies to consider:

Kid flashlights . I got these, and immediately implemented “no flashlights inside the house” and “no shining lights in people’s eyes” rules.

Kid headlamps . Useful for scootering or biking. I got this one, which lights up in different colors. My kids lost their minds.

Reflective or light-up gear. Learn from my experience, and avoid Amazon “reflective” vests that are actually just strips of gray fabric. Try these or these.

Warm clothes. For yourself and your kids, as needed. If in a very cold location, consider hand and foot warmers.

Now, once you’ve got the gear, here are some outdoor activities to consider, obviously depending on the type of neighborhood or setting you live in:

Go for a walk. You can make this more exciting by turning it into a scavenger hunt for things like holiday lights or certain trees or animals. Bike or scooter. With his new flashlights in tow, my three-year-old also likes walking by himself and pushing his brother in the stroller. Go to the park. Head to a local park, playground, open field, beach, empty parking lot, or other available space Repurpose the garage. If you have a garage, clear it out and turn it into an “open gym” with toys, hula hoops, bikes, etc. Use the patio. If you have a patio or deck, make sure it is secure and put some toys out there.

Share

Activities that double as chores

The key is letting go of any expectation that these activities will actually be useful to you. For kitchen activities, it can help to have a standing tower or stool of some kind (we have this one).

Cook dinner. Have your child “help” make dinner. Grab a plastic cutting board and cheap toddler knife, and give them something soft to chop (my kids love “chopping” fruit and cheese, mostly because they love eating giant mouthfuls of fruit and cheese). Dishes. Have them “wash dishes.” Stay away from glass. Pack lunch. Pack their school lunches together. Clean up. Scavenger hunt around the house to pick up laundry to put it in the basket, or trash to put in a bag. Other chores. Involve them in other chores: vacuuming the car, wiping down counters, dusting, sweeping.

Places to go (paid)

These will depend greatly on what’s available near you. If these are not accessible to you, due to location, budget, or otherwise, no fear! There are plenty of other, free options, too (see below).

Zoos. Some may have evening holiday light shows! Ice skating rinks. My only concern with this one is that my children will learn that ice hockey exists and ask to sign up for it one day. Gymnastics. Check local gymnastics and other “kid gyms” for classes or open gym time. Swimming. YMCAs and other local recreation centers may offer lessons or open swim. Museums and aquariums. We, unsurprisingly, love a good science museum. Arts and crafts studios, including pottery painting and other crafting. Bowling. Remember bowling? Trampoline parks. Note: the American Academy of Pediatrics says these are dangerous—and based on injury rates, they’re probably right—so proceed with caution. Indoor play places, i.e., those places with indoor play equipment and, usually, plastic balls covering the ground. My kids get sick every time we go, but sometimes I think it’s worth it? Ropes courses and ziplines. There are both indoor and outdoor versions of these, and a surprising number of them out there. Better for older kids. Escape rooms. Also better for older kids.

Leave a comment

Places to go (free)

One of my favorite winter or rainy day activities is to throw the kids in the car and take them on an “adventure” (i.e., to walk around somewhere I want to go).

Libraries and book stores. Combine with a cozy reading session when you get home. Pet stores. Just prepare them beforehand that they will not be bringing anything home, no matter how cuddly. Hardware stores. This is your periodic reminder that Home Depot offers free kids’ workshops on the first Saturday of each month. Grocery stores. Put them in charge of picking out a few items on the list. Stay away from eggs. Vintage stores. See also: thrift stores and other odds-and-ends stores. Outdoor stores, like REI and Bass Pro Shops. Malls (where they still exist). Craft stores, like Michaels and JOANN.

At-home activities (higher energy)

When you want to stay inside, but you also need your children to burn off some energy.

Build a fort. Create a fort or play area with couch cushions, blankets, pillows, etc. If you have an extra crib mattress or exercise mat, get these involved, too. Optional: a kids’ modular couch like The Nugget. Play hide and seek. A classic! Walkie talkies can be fun here, too. Climbing equipment. If you have the space (and money), the Internet is full of cryptically-named wooden structures like the “Pikler Triangle” and “Swedish Ladder.” Other play equipment. The Internet is also full of less cryptically-named plastic structures like mini slides (we have this one) and ball pits. A mini trampoline. Tell them you’ll count how many times they can jump and then let them loose. Bubble-wrap. Also a good surface for jumping. A pop-up tent. Good for pretend campfires and sleepovers with stuffed animals. Have a dance party! My toddler once saw a video of Irish step dancing and the rest is history. Create an obstacle course. Lots of at-home items will work for this: pillows or towels to jump over, tape on the floor as a “balance beam,” etc. Dress up. Save those Halloween costumes! Lots of zombie pirates and, at the other end of the spectrum, pretend allergists at my house right now. Basketball. Anything soft or round, combined with any vessel (laundry basket, trash bin, a corner of the room), works wonders. Scavenger hunts. Go searching for items of a certain type in the house (e.g., anything red, things that start with the letter “c”) PlasmaCars. My kids love these things. We do not have a lot of space, so my 3-year-old just does repeated fast laps around the house until he gets dizzy. Baths (with toys). If your children are anything like mine, this counts as a “higher energy” activity. Puppet shows. Repurpose those giant Amazon boxes! Cut a big hole in it to create a puppet theater. Socks, paper bags, and stuffed animals all make great puppets. Balloon volleyball. Or, if your kids are Bluey fans, “keepy uppy.” Rough-housing. I generally let my husband handle this one. Some of my kids’ favorites: “spins” (kids lie face-up on the ground, you spin them), “throws” (you throw them in the air), wrestling (I recently heard my son request a “single leg takedown”), tickling. Cosmic Kids Yoga on YouTube. Yes, this is screen time, but it’s also fun and active!

Share

At-home activities (lower energy)

There may be no such thing as a “lower energy” activity with little kids, but here are some more sedentary options.

There we have it! Like any research project, this one has limitations, so please send along any good winter activities I may have missed.

And I’ll leave you with a final idea for managing the dark winter days, which topped the list of suggestions I received: put the kids to bed earlier.