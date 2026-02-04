After Babel

After Babel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandy Reynolds's avatar
Sandy Reynolds
4d

I think about handwriting as a subversive tool in the future. I might be wrong but I think the physical act of pen to paper is significant for humans.

Reply
Share
14 replies
Abby Novak's avatar
Abby Novak
4d

What a beautiful piece. And the rewards for staying human are endless and exhilarating. People seem to really respond well to vulnerability and effort-it’s remarkable at this point in time. Thanks!

Reply
Share
167 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Haidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture