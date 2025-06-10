After Babel

After Babel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Kirchner's avatar
James Kirchner
1d

My parents told me from about age 5 that if a bully picks on me, I should just fight him, because even if I lost, I was unlikely to be bullied again. Bullies don't want to fight; they just want to dominate and intimidate, and if you fight, that makes you inconvenient.

All through elementary school, I had a very intense, persistent, psychopathic bully who wouldn't let up. It was like those incessant attacks over the phone nowadays that drive kids to suicide. My mother and my friend's mother enrolled us in judo, and it wasn't very long before I beat up the bully, much larger than me. He never attacked me again.

When kids in karate class used to come up and ask me what to do about a bully in their lives, I'd tell them that bullies have a lot of pain in their heads, and they think their lives will be better if they pass that pain on to you. The best revenge is simply to stay happy and refuse to accept their mental pain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Eddie Gunn's avatar
Eddie Gunn
1d

I grew up outside—no supervision, just bikes, dirt, and whatever we made up. The world had danger, sure. But it wasn’t scary—it was how we learned to handle it.

Risk calibration takes practice, not avoidance. We’ve confused safety with strength, but resilience comes from small failures and figuring things out—not from avoiding every bump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Haidt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture