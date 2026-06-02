After Babel

After Babel

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Stephen A Putman's avatar
Stephen A Putman
Jun 2

The phrase that stuck with me was "nobody depends on us."

A lot of discussions about AI focus on what machines can do for people. Less attention is paid to the fact that human flourishing may depend just as much on people needing us.

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Julián Bozzolo's avatar
Julián Bozzolo
Jun 2

i think we MUST organize ourselves rn. The fight might be impossible because we are few and the technocracy is bigger than any group or activist, but we have the obligation to fight to at least change OUR world (friends, siblings, parents) for the better.

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