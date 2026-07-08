After Babel

After Babel

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Chris McKenna's avatar
Chris McKenna
Jul 8

Thank you, Brooke and HEAT, for this tough-to-read report. What parents need to realize is that it has ALWAYS been this way on Snapchat. At its core, Snapchat is a frat boy invention designed to exploit. Our parental and societal acceptance of this level of willful corporate negligence is shocking. Personal liability was the Congressional response to ENRON in the early 2000's. Similarly, Evan Spiegel and the Board should be held personally liable for their actions.

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Brian Villanueva's avatar
Brian Villanueva
Jul 8

The real problem with SnapChat isn't even mentioned in this article: the transitory nature of the site. SnapChat deletes messages almost immediately after they're read. This makes it impossible for parents to examine any content their kids are seeing after the fact (which is how almost all Internet filter software works.) The structure is obviously appealing to predators or all kinds (whether pedophiles or drug dealers). Unlike Facebook or Instagram or others, SnapChat is INTENDED to make messages impossible to trace or review.

For those who do need filter software, I teach seminars on Internet safety and currently use Qustodio in my own family. And when you get it, block snapchat and telegram and discord and reddit immediately.

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