4d

I'm surprised there was no mention of Neil Postman's book "Amusing Ourselves to Death", which came out in 1985 as I recall, although I only just recently read it. He traces it back to the invention of telegraph and photography and their "unholy alliance" which technologically proceeded in the development of silent movies, radio, television, and - if he had lived long enough, I'm sure he would have included the Internet and smartphones. Because his basic principal of massive change in how we go about cognition in a written environment vs what we have now strikes me as the same as what you have been trying to quantify. It's worth reading just for the chapter on the development of television news alone.

4d

I appreciate your efforts, but I also think they're not going to be sufficient without understanding that in order for positive community (as opposed to negative cults or gossip traps) to happen, there have to be synergies between people (people need to need each other strongly, in both cultural and material ways), there have to be enough psychologically healthy individuals, there have to be strong families, there have to be intermediate levels between the community and the state to effectively manage complexity and free riding, there have to be Ostrom Principles to manage free riding, there have to be level-dependent Dunbar numbers of parts at each level, to account for limitations of individuals (and higher levels) due to transaction costs. An analogy: you are trying to build a bridge without understanding Newtonian statics and resonance theory. Would you be interested in collaborating? Do you read the comments here, or are they going into the great digital void?

